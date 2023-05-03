KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Bots, gene-edits, new drugs and the bedside manner of medical AI

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Did you know that the first babies conceived with the help of a sperm-injecting robot — adding that to my tech-writing bingo card, stat! — have already been born?
This claim from one of my regular tech newsletters stopped me mid-scroll last week. So much writing about technology is couched in the terms of promises of breakthroughs yet to be achieved; potentialities articulated as givens.
They claim headlines upon headlines. Then, years later, exasperated journalists like me are still waiting for the “inevitable” meaningful mainstreaming of a proven case study. I’m looking at you, flying cars and paperless offices.
But in this case — if we take the statements of the start-up in MIT Tech’s article at face-value — two actual flesh-and-wail babies out there in the world today got their start thanks to robot in vitro fertilisation. Who doesn’t love a feel-good story about babies?
And, let’s be honest, the tech-enabled fertility industry needs a bit of good news after the Crispr-baby scandal. In 2018, scientist He Jiankui announced that he had edited the genes of a set of twins before birth — and set off a chain of events that would see him fired from his academic research job in China, serving time, and labelled a pariah in his field ... proving once again that just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.
Thankfully, using a robot to introduce swimmers and eggs in a lab is not the “risky, ethically contentious and medically unjustified procedure with inadequate consent from the families involved” that He gifted us — to quote a 2023 Guardian update on the scandal. No, it is a compelling anecdote to demonstrate the astounding possibilities of today’s medical technology, especially as machine-learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications come into their own finally.
We have used technology in medicine, and pursued medical applications of technology, for years of course. Exhibit A: the stethoscope. But digital tech and the sheer processing prowess of AI is about to — we’re told — change everything, including professional and at home medical devices, systems for patient care and treatment, diagnostic aids ... basically anything technology-wise within health care.
AI is being deployed in this space, to help predict and assess risk and outcomes better, improve the efficacy of telehealth and health chat systems, analyse data — such as for the management of chronic conditions — and, importantly, aid novel drug discovery processes. And if we’re clear-eyed about it, that’s where the money is. Well, that and babies.
After months of relentless AI news coverage, I probably don’t have to define generative or large data models anymore, right? If you can get your head vaguely around how a system can look at reams of language data and make sensible sentences based on statistical associations, now the same principle applies to chemistry combinations.
That’s how generative AI might conjure up novel proteins or medical compounds at the same blistering speed as it can spruce up your presentation text or first-year philosophy essay. It may well “hallucinate” at the same pace as it does with language models, but there’s no denying the surge in speed it provides; the inspiration hurdle it leaps right over.
I interviewed an academic recently who told me his university had used Chat-GPT to write a first draft of its latest policy, on using AI ethically in your academic work. Of course, it then let its experts and lawyers complete it, but there’s a fortnight of time saved right there.
AI can also be used to provide a workable solution to the “don’t google your symptoms” adage. Google’s Med-PaLM 2 is one such system. “Med-PaLM 2,” the company says, “harnesses the power of Google’s [large language models, LLM], aligned to the medical domain to more accurately and safely answer medical questions.”
Is it good though? “... Med-PaLM 2 was the first LLM to perform at an ‘expert’ test-taker level performance on the MedQA data set of US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)-style questions, reaching 85%+ accuracy, and it was the first AI system to reach a passing score on the MedMCQA data set comprising Indian AIIMS and NEET medical examination questions, scoring 72.3%,” Google’s blog on the tool continues.
If you ask me, anything that serves up more science and less snake oil would be an improvement. The takeaway, for now, is that this technology isn’t supplanting the lab’s researchers, medical practitioners or the policy-drafting lawyers; it is aiding them, saving them time, generating untested ideas, and mocking up concepts.
Then again, there is one group that might need to start looking over their shoulders or at least work on their bedside manner: general practitioners. An article in the peer-reviewed journal Jama Internal Medicine, published last Friday, claims that AI chat bots may answer patient queries with more “quality” and compassion than human doctors.
A summary of the findings reads: “In this cross-sectional study of 195 randomly drawn patient questions from a social media forum, a team of licensed healthcare professionals compared physicians’ and chatbot’s responses to patient’s questions asked publicly on a public social media forum. The chatbot responses were preferred over physician responses and rated significantly higher for both quality and empathy.”
The article is looking at a specific use-case, and argues for AI-augmented care rather than putting forward an attack on doctors — despite some of the shouty headlines I’ve seen about the study. But there is no denying that it is not a good look when the chatbots are capable of more empathy than the humans in the digital room.
Don’t lose sleep over it yet, doc: this is, after all, just a potentiality in a headline with none of the corporeal realness of robot-conceived babies.
• Thompson Davy, a freelance journalist, is an impactAFRICA fellow and WanaData member.
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Bots, gene-edits, new drugs and the bedside manner of medical AI
Technology isn’t supplanting lab researchers, medical practitioners or policy-drafting lawyers, it is aiding them
