Dateline: April 27 2025
Israeli medical practice MedicAI Group is revolutionising medical care through an artificial intelligence (AI) system that enables faster and more accurate diagnoses.
The AI model, dubbed DocAssist, uses a machine-learning algorithm to analyse patient records, symptoms and medical history, providing doctors with real-time insights and diagnosis guidance. By processing vast amounts of data, DocAssist is able to identify patterns and correlations that could be overlooked or missed by doctors. This has resulted in faster, more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.
“Before implementing the system, diagnosing complex medical conditions was a time-consuming and challenging process,” said Sara Cohen, CEO of the MedicAI Group. “Now, with the help of DocAssist, we can identify potential conditions and recommend treatment options much more quickly and accurately — it has been a game-changer for us.”
In addition to putting forward potential diagnoses, DocAssist provides treatment recommendations based on patient data — such as allergies, medical sensitivities, history — and previous outcomes. The system evaluates a range of factors, including patient age, medical history, risk factors and comorbidities to provide a tailored treatment regime for each patient. By leveraging the power of AI, doctors at MedicAI Group has improved healthcare quality.
“DocAssist has transformed the way we approach patient care,” said David Levy, chief medical officer at MedicAI Group. “By providing real-time insights and recommendations, our doctors can give patients the best possible care and improve their overall outcomes. And they can do it faster.”
With the success of MedicAI’s DocAssist model, other practices are expected to quickly follow suit. The use of AI will revolutionise the way medical care is delivered and is expected to become common in the coming years as more doctors recognise the benefits of this advanced technology. ”
The tech has freed us up to focus on patient care, the days of wading through medical journals looking for correlations are over, it’s a new era for medicine,” Levy said. /First published in Mindbullets, April 27 2023
Let AI be the Judge
Judge D puts overworked paralegals out of work
Dateline: December 15 2027
An announcement by hallowed law firm Samwell Booth Collander (SBC) shook the US legal community to its core. Judge D, as its in-house legal AI program is referred to, passed the bar of all 52 states in one day. With this achievement, the partners changed the rules of the firm: all legal opinions must now be either written by Judge D or vetted by “the judge”.
At the same time, the partners at SBC announced they are no longer looking for fresh graduates to fill its offices. On the contrary, the partners are selling the firm’s 20-story building in Washington DC and relocating to the open vistas of Wyoming.
In 2020, using AI programs as a support tool for trawling through thousands of pages of legal opinion, research documents and judgments was a welcomed help to overworked paralegals and graduates fresh out of law school. Little did they know that in just seven short years, a new generation of AIs would replace them.
Says John Samwell III: “We had hopes that Judge D would shorten our research time and eliminate any errors and omissions in our opinions and case prep. But it soon turned out that it was superior to even our best legal minds. To date, Judge D’s legal opinions have not lost a single trial.”
Samwell continues: “Judge D not only saves us time in court, it even eliminates the need for our clients to go to court at all. Their opinions are so well written and complete that the opposition usually takes their analysis as the ruling.”
While some lawyers raised concerns about losing the human touch in the legal profession, their corporate clients are all for it. One CEO and client of SBC we spoke to, on condition of anonymity, expressed her joy at getting a court case solved in hours as opposed to the year-long battles of old. She was delighted with the associated monetary and reputational savings of a quick settlement.
With the legal community embracing AI, the department of justice has started analysing whether the law or the constitution prevents AIs from being appointed as district court judges. This move has angered civil rights activists, who argue that “machines should never rule over humans”. /First published in Mindbullets, December 8 2022
• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
