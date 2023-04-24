Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The dust has settled after another SA Investment Conference, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country’s problems are in hand and SA “continues to be an attractive investment destination”.
One of the investment pledges featured on the SA Investment Conference’s website comes from something called the Blythedale Coastal Estate, and is listed at R50m. The internet directs you to a verdant coastal heaven of modern, environmentally friendly coastal living...
ALEXANDER PARKER: Life’s a beach for investors — from Blythedale to the boardrooms of Big Auto
The eco estate’s travails are a leitmotif of doing business in SA that extends to carmakers
