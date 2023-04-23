Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
South Africa’s car manufacturers have missed investment allocations from their parent companies to produce new-energy vehicles (NEVs) because of a government policy vacuum.
Neale Hill, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), said this week at a Naamsa conference on NEVs in Pretoria that the government needed to announce its intentions on EV production urgently, because investment decisions depended on it. ..
Take the handbrake off EV policy, South Africa
If the government doesn't urgently pronounce on the matter, the country will continue to miss out on investment while its competitors rake in benefits
