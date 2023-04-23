Business

Take the handbrake off EV policy, South Africa

If the government doesn't urgently pronounce on the matter, the country will continue to miss out on investment while its competitors rake in benefits

23 April 2023 - 09:43 THABISO MOCHIKO

South Africa’s car manufacturers have missed investment allocations from their parent companies to produce new-energy vehicles (NEVs) because of a government policy vacuum.

Neale Hill, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), said this week at a Naamsa conference on NEVs in Pretoria that the government needed to announce its intentions on EV production urgently, because investment decisions depended on it. ..

