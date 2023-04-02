Business

BMW SA drives EV policy discussions to secure long-term production

The company says to motivate for EV manufacturing in this country with its Munich headquarters, it needs a government decision on policy

02 April 2023 - 08:51 THABISO MOCHIKO and DINEO FAKU

BMW South Africa says making electric vehicles in South Africa will strengthen the country’s competitiveness as a manufacturing facility that produces cars for the German company.

This week, Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of the BMW Group in this country, said: “To secure long-term production in South Africa, we need to get production in EVs at some stage. We are encouraged that [trade, industry and competition] minister Ebrahim Patel is focusing on that and are in discussions about the strategy and policy. We see this as a necessity.”..

