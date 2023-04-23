National

Ebrahim Patel deplores EU’s planned ‘unilateral’ carbon import tariff

Minister says SA will raise the issue at the next World Trade Organisation conference

23 April 2023 - 16:20 Linda Ensor

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says the planned unilateral imposition by the EU of tariffs on carbon-intensive imported products is “profoundly unhelpful”.

He said SA will raise the issue at the next conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)...

