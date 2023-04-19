Economy

Misfiring EV policy could stall SA in global race, Ford Africa president warns

Those who think companies are so embedded that they will not leave are in for a rude awakening, Neale Hill tells conference

19 April 2023 - 20:04 David Furlonger

Complacency could be the undoing of the SA motor industry, Ford Africa president Neale Hill said on Wednesday.

Those who think multinational motor companies are so embedded in SA that they will not leave, are in for a rude awakening. They will go where costs, profits and policy are most favourable, he said...

