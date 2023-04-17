JOSHUA NOTT: Faster renewables transition will boost SA and UK

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
Young people may live digitally but it appears they are interested in exercise
In its latest analysis of the world’s economy the IMF, the 78-year-old Bretton Woods brainchild, released a sobering prognosis. The IMF’s practitioners expect a “broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown” for 2023, making this year the weakest global growth profile since 2001.
While US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, British business converged in mourning over the 0.3% contraction of the UK economy and its crowning as the worst-performing economy among the G7 nations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JOSHUA NOTT: Faster renewables transition will boost SA and UK
Big increase in power cuts is holding back this country’s economic potential, the IMF says
In its latest analysis of the world’s economy the IMF, the 78-year-old Bretton Woods brainchild, released a sobering prognosis. The IMF’s practitioners expect a “broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown” for 2023, making this year the weakest global growth profile since 2001.
While US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, British business converged in mourning over the 0.3% contraction of the UK economy and its crowning as the worst-performing economy among the G7 nations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.