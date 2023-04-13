Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
South Africa’s economic and social challenges are mounting. Given the unprecedented energy crisis and increasingly binding infrastructure bottlenecks, coupled with a less favourable external environment, the economy risks entering a period of stagnation.
This is the sobering assessment of the state of South Africa by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The lender recently downgraded its 2023 growth forecast for South Africa from 1.2% to 0.1%, joining the Reserve Bank (on 0.2%) and Citi (0%) in being among the gloomiest forecasters on South Africa. ..
Behind South Africa’s ‘zero percent’ economy
The country’s economic growth this year, or the lack of it, will depend largely on the severity of load-shedding. But now a new constraint — political instability — is starting to cloud its prospects
