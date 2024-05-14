World / Americas

Powell says Fed will hold rates steady as inflation stays higher than expected

Federal chair says interest rate hike unlikely

14 May 2024 - 22:33
by Toby Sterling and Bart H Meijer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

Amsterdam — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he expects US inflation to resume declining through 2024 as it did last year, though his confidence in that has fallen after prices rose more quickly than expected through the first quarter.

“I expect that inflation will move back down ... on a monthly basis to levels that were more like the lower readings that we were having last year,” Powell said at a banking event in Amsterdam. “I would say my confidence in that is not as high as it was.”

Still, Powell said he felt it unlikely that the Fed would raise interest rates again, restating as he did after the Fed’s last meeting that the central bank will be “patient” and allow the current policy rate to have its full impact.

“I don’t think that it is likely based on the data we have that the next move that we make will be a rate hike,” Powell said. “It is more likely ... we hold the policy rate where it is.

“We did not expect this to be a smooth road,” Powell said.

Powell spoke shortly after new data showed producer prices in April rose more quickly than expected, a possible sign of pressure building on the prices charged to consumers.

The US Fed chair said he took the data as “quite mixed”, however, noting that input prices for prior months were revised lower.

The Fed has kept its benchmark policy rate steady in a 5.25% to 5.5% range since July, while investors have pushed back rate cut expectations until the fall.

Part of the uncertainty around the Fed’s rate plans relates to the strength of the US economy, which has continued a run of stronger-than-expected growth despite the Fed’s record monetary tightening.

Powell said his outlook was for continued growth and ongoing strength in a labour market he said has been bolstered by immigration.

He said he expected the economy to grow about 2% this year, slightly above the Fed’s estimates of the economy’s underlying potential, with a labour market that is easing slightly but remains strong.

It has all been given a boost, he said, by the arrival of immigrants who took the edge off of last year’s tight labour markets and have added to the US economy as consumers as well.

“We’re still getting very substantial numbers of people coming into the country and going to work,” Powell said. “Immigration is also not a policy that the Fed works on or has opinions on, but I’m just giving you the straight economics of it. People come in... They are getting work permits and they go to work and they’re paying taxes and they’re creating economic output and there are millions of them.”

Reuters 

Fed stands pat on rates as it remains wary of inflation

Chair Jerome Powell says it is likely to take longer than previously expected for officials to gain the confidence needed to start cutting
World
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Central banks and ‘high for longer’ scenario

Prospects that the Fed will push out rate cuts — perhaps to only one this year — will keep the dollar strong
Opinion
1 week ago

PHILIP SHORT: Huge US government bond supply red flag for global financial markets

Mounting concern at likelihood of debt instrument’s supply outpacing demand if state liabilities rise as expected
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Five factors that will determine interest rates ...
World
2.
Melinda Gates to exit Gates Foundation
World / Americas
3.
Michael Cohen testifies he and Trump worked to ...
World / Americas
4.
Another subsea cable outage hits several African ...
World / Africa
5.
Russia intensifies ground assault on Kharkiv
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.