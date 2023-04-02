Opinion

Lead through a crisis by passing on skills

One way to get ourselves out of the doldrums is to pass on skills to young people, enabling them to become entrepreneurs and hire others, writes Nicola Mawson

02 April 2023 - 07:40 Nicola Mawson

Economic growth in South Africa is expected to come in at 0.1% this year, lower than any other predictions in terms of GDP gains, if the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) expectations are correct. The economy has already contracted, with a 1.3% decline in the last quarter of 2022, and economists are pointing to a recession within the next 12 months.

These are worrying times. Much of the economic decline is being caused by Eskom, with companies having no choice but to spend billions on installing alternative energy sources...

