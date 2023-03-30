Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall as analysts predict a possible end of the Kurdistan-Iraq premium, while US crude stockpiles unexpectedly drop
Everybody knows SA is at risk of social and economic collapse, and that even as we approach this disaster gradually, the final implosion will be sudden.
It is perhaps less generally accepted that a solution will emerge only if business and the government reach an accord, and present a plan that will bring back widespread faith in the prospect of economic prosperity for all. Such a miracle will be achieved only if the vested interests on both sides of the business-government divide can be set aside in the name of a far nobler cause than the selfish requirements of either. As things stand, both sides think they’re right. Neither is, entirely. ..
MARK BARNES: Stand up, business, and take a stand
Conditional capital is the only weapon business has that will to bring the government to the table
