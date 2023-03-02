Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
Structurally overriding natural processes (or forces) is neither advisable nor sustainable. It will eventually collapse the system it is imposed on, and end in tears.
The flow of water cannot be stopped in its tracks. It can be temporarily diverted, it can be stored up, its force can be used to generate hydro-electrical energy, but it cannot be stopped. Dam walls have sluice gates for a reason. Water flow can be managed (within limits) for the better good, but don’t get in its way...
MARK BARNES: Stealing has become the business endeavour of choice
