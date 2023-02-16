Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: It is doubtful that Postbank in its current form would qualify for a licence

It is unlikely to pass the rigour and integrity of the tests the Reserve Bank applies in terms of skills, capital and systems

16 February 2023 - 05:00

Never lend money to a friend. If your friend can’t get the money from a commercial bank, its because he or she isn’t sufficiently creditworthy to service and repay the loan.

If it’s a close friend just give them the money. One day, if they can, they’ll repay it and you’ll remain friends. A loan creates an obligation that can destroy a relationship, and a business, if it doesn’t work out...

