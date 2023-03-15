Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: The Ramaphosa government’s own version of cancel culture

The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year

15 March 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The presidency's 2021/2022 annual report reveals the depth of dysfunction in the government — two out of five scheduled cabinet committee meetings were cancelled during the review period because government departments had not submitted items for discussion.  

The cancellation of so many committee meetings must have affected the effective functioning of the cabinet. In a country facing as many socioeconomic and political challenges as SA has for more than a decade, you would expect its political executive to be working flat-out to review policies and drive implementation. ..

