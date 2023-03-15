Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Load-shedding and a poor result from I&J hit AVI hard

Basic foodstuffs businesses, Entyce and Snackworks, help lift group revenue 7.2%

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

AVI has joined the many other good SA enterprises that have been hobbled by the effect of rotational power cuts or “load-shedding”.

For the six months to end-December 2022, this well-managed company experienced the double whammy of vastly increased load-shedding coupled with the downturn in demand from its traditional big customer, China, for its abalone products, thanks to an extended zero-Covid policy in China. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.