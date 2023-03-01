GRAY MAGUIRE: Roof-top revolution is well and good, but don’t forget the moneyless

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
In Africa, expecting less is how you sanction mediocrity, and the ANC is well aware of this
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
The hotel group’s interim results indicate a company well on the road to recovery post-pandemic but more is required to shake off the ‘stale bulls’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveler tastes and mindsets.
After last week’s budget speech announcement that the National Treasury will be providing tax breaks to SA businesses and households moving over to renewable energy, I couldn’t help but go back to a column I wrote in September 2020 (“Like it or not, Mantashe will be unable to stop the shift to renewable energy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2020-09-08-gray-maguire-like-it-or-not-mantashe-will-be-unable-to-stop-the-shift-to-renewable-energy/)”, September 8 2020).
In that piece I wrote only two responses were likely to Eskom’s downward spiral. “Option A, residents and businesses opt for cheaper, cleaner and more reliable own-generation solar power and kiss municipal supply goodbye altogether. Or Option B, municipalities pull out the stops and develop their own mechanisms for financing and installing rooftop solar and turn electricity consumers into electricity prosumers.” It appears I was wrong. It’s not an either-or, it’s both...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Roof-top revolution is well and good, but don’t forget the moneyless
Pioneering Cape Town could do SA another favour by opening up the system to poor households too
After last week’s budget speech announcement that the National Treasury will be providing tax breaks to SA businesses and households moving over to renewable energy, I couldn’t help but go back to a column I wrote in September 2020 (“Like it or not, Mantashe will be unable to stop the shift to renewable energy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2020-09-08-gray-maguire-like-it-or-not-mantashe-will-be-unable-to-stop-the-shift-to-renewable-energy/)”, September 8 2020).
In that piece I wrote only two responses were likely to Eskom’s downward spiral. “Option A, residents and businesses opt for cheaper, cleaner and more reliable own-generation solar power and kiss municipal supply goodbye altogether. Or Option B, municipalities pull out the stops and develop their own mechanisms for financing and installing rooftop solar and turn electricity consumers into electricity prosumers.” It appears I was wrong. It’s not an either-or, it’s both...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.