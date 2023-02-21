National

Nersa says tariff hike decision was a difficult balance

Regulator says its decision was never influenced by the politics or irrelevant factors

21 February 2023 - 20:54 FRANNY RABKIN

The energy regulator attempted to “strike a difficult balance” between Eskom’s financial sustainability and the possible impact of a tariff hike on the SA economy, it said in court papers.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was responding to a court challenge to its recent decision that Eskom is entitled to recover R318bn from its customers in 2023/2024 and R352bn the next year...

