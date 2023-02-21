Nersa says tariff hike decision was a difficult balance

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Department bought software licences from Oracle for R390m in 2016 and has been paying for maintenance and support despite not using them
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
The energy regulator attempted to “strike a difficult balance” between Eskom’s financial sustainability and the possible impact of a tariff hike on the SA economy, it said in court papers.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was responding to a court challenge to its recent decision that Eskom is entitled to recover R318bn from its customers in 2023/2024 and R352bn the next year...
Regulator says its decision was never influenced by the politics or irrelevant factors
