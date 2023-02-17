Economy

PODCAST | Power cuts in sharp focus as national budget looms

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments

17 February 2023 - 16:36 Mudiwa Gavaza
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we look forward to the upcoming national budget presentation by the Treasury.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments. 

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to present the 2023 national budget next week. This comes of the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) held on February 10.

Buthelezi says details around power utility Eskom, its debt and plans to increase the reliability of its ailing infrastructure will be the main focus for various groups, including consumers, business and the government. He says the state of power uncertainty has had an effect on business activity and production, and has made it difficult to rein in rising living costs over the last year.  

Topics of discussion include: impressions of the recently held Sona; expectations for the upcoming national budget; energy availability; and an outlook on interest rates and inflation. 

WATCH: Budget 2023 — what to expect

Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor-at-large
Prolonged power crisis is a risk to SA’s rating, says Fitch

The ratings agency says the state of disaster highlights credit risks facing the country
Credible budget will be a big ask, say economists

SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
