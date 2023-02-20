Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

STUART THEOBALD: Holding thumbs for progress in budget on ‘preservation’ and retirement rules

There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax

20 February 2023 - 05:03 STUART THEOBALD

Is “retirement” a concept created by the financial services industry? We need a reason to save, otherwise how could we keep the savings industry alive? It is like the ailment that Viagra had to invent to find a reason for people to buy it.

I, for one, have no intention of stopping working just because I’ve reached an arbitrary age. Yet, retirement savings in SA are highly important to the economy...

