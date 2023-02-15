GRAY MAGUIRE: Pity Godongwana who has to stack up the money against the rhetoric

The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
It is no longer a crisis but an emergency, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who is understood to be a preferred candidate for electricity minister or Eskom CEO
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Barclays and Goldman Sachs will help to analyse unsolicited bids for Alliance Medical Group (AMG)
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
The hold-up in updating essential data poses significant challenges for the Asian nation’s social and economic planning and policymaking
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
Every new car comes with a huge infotainment system, but not everyone is enamoured with them
In my early career I worked with poor communities in townships and villages all around the country, supporting motivated residents to build small businesses that could help meet their community’s need for food, water, sanitation and energy. Much of the work focused on local government engagement, because no matter the level of success these enterprising people could reach, they should never be required to allow the state to abdicate its responsibilities.
During these engagements we would discuss the integrated development plans (IDPs) associated with each community, and the community mostly would point me towards the section that addressed the needs of their community, to demonstrate how they were “part of the plan”. Then I would pull out the service delivery & budget implementation plan (the budget for their area) and we would assess whether any of the stated items in the IDP had received budget allocations for the foreseeable future. About 95% of the time they had not...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Pity Godongwana who has to stack up the money against the rhetoric
We cannot fall back on mining production this time, because load-shedding will be taking 6% off it
In my early career I worked with poor communities in townships and villages all around the country, supporting motivated residents to build small businesses that could help meet their community’s need for food, water, sanitation and energy. Much of the work focused on local government engagement, because no matter the level of success these enterprising people could reach, they should never be required to allow the state to abdicate its responsibilities.
During these engagements we would discuss the integrated development plans (IDPs) associated with each community, and the community mostly would point me towards the section that addressed the needs of their community, to demonstrate how they were “part of the plan”. Then I would pull out the service delivery & budget implementation plan (the budget for their area) and we would assess whether any of the stated items in the IDP had received budget allocations for the foreseeable future. About 95% of the time they had not...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.