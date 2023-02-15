Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: Pity Godongwana who has to stack up the money against the rhetoric

We cannot fall back on mining production this time, because load-shedding will be taking 6% off it

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 05:00

In my early career I worked with poor communities in townships and villages all around the country, supporting motivated residents to build small businesses that could help meet their community’s need for food, water, sanitation and energy. Much of the work focused on local government engagement, because no matter the level of success these enterprising people could reach, they should never be required to allow the state to abdicate its responsibilities.

During these engagements we would discuss the integrated development plans (IDPs) associated with each community, and the community mostly would point me towards the section that addressed the needs of their community, to demonstrate how they were “part of the plan”. Then I would pull out the service delivery & budget implementation plan (the budget for their area) and we would assess whether any of the stated items in the IDP had received budget allocations for the foreseeable future. About 95% of the time they had not...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.