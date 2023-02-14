Economy

Credible budget will be a big ask, say economists

SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a downside risk

14 February 2023 - 20:39 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 14 February 2023 - 22:40

Economists have warned that increasing spending pressures on the national budget, worsened by rotational blackouts that are impeding economic growth as well as tax revenue, may make delivering a credible budget “a very difficult task”.

They say the country’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern, and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a downside risk...

