JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Large-scale lawlessness a blight on the economy

Poor law enforcement has eroded the role of the legal system as a co-ordinator of human behaviour

11 January 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

SA laws have come to be observed more in their breach than in compliance, partly due to poor enforcement, which has caused the erosion of the role of the legal system as one of the co-ordinators of human behaviour. Lawlessness is also a function of threadbare social norms.

This shows up in the bigger scheme of things in acts as minor as littering, urinating in public, driving through red lights and ill-treating employees. At the other end of the spectrum, which is what mostly animates society, is fraud and corruption as well as the encroachment of organised crime on state-owned institutions...

