Speed up prosecutions of corporate fraudsters, says Reserve Bank

Deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana says Bank needs stronger backup from law enforcement

08 January 2023 - 07:33 CHRIS BARRON

Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of the Prudential Authority, which regulates the financial sector on its behalf, says the central bank is doing as much as it can to bring perpetrators of corporate fraud to book but would like stronger support.

“We could do with strengthening of what our colleagues in law enforcement do.”..

