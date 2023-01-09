ANC’s renewal must not bar people’s quest for freedom, says Thuli Madonsela

Monday’s rally follows a drop last week of more than 8% for both oil benchmarks, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.
Former public protector urges party not to be part of the problem in freeing citizens from inequality, and to improve their quality of life
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is the latest to weigh in on the ANC’s renewal, saying it must be real and not part of the problem in people’s quest for freedom.
The ANC held its 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung, Free State, on Sunday, where the party delivered its January 8 statement and outlined its plans for the year ahead.
In a birthday message to the party, Madonsela said the ANC’s renewal must be a force for good.
“May your renewal be real so you are a force of good, not part of the problem in our people’s quest for freedom from want and inequality, improved quality of life and freed potential of every person and community in a democracy based on social justice,” she said.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said building a better Africa is one of the ANC’s priorities as it forges ahead with its renewal agenda.
Ramaphosa said the party was not oblivious to the socioeconomic crises faced by South Africans, including unemployment, the rising cost of living and load-shedding.
“In this regard the ANC national executive committee has decided on immediate actions for 2023. We will undertake specific initiatives and programmes to deepen the renewal of the ANC.
“We will accelerate the work under way to end load-shedding and mobilise social partners to increase employment and investment and deepen empowerment and transformation.”
He said the party intends to improve service delivery and infrastructure maintenance.
“We will also strengthen the fight against crime and corruption. These are the tasks we must undertake. We will also take action to build a better Africa and better world.”
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC’s fortunes
Ramaphosa pleads for more time ahead of a cabinet reshuffle
