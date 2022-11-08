×

Climate change financing out of reach for Africa, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Multilateral development banks need to be reformed to meet the needs of developing economies for climate resilience

08 November 2022 - 16:06 Thuletho Zwane

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on developed countries to honour the commitments made to African countries in supporting the continent’s right to development, international equity and transitions that are just and inclusive.

Speaking at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said Africa would need a predictable, appropriate and at-scale funding stream and technological support...

