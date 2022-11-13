Developing countries win fight to discuss climate change support at COP27
He may get to realise that we will be left behind in a big way, writes Sam Mkokeli
Zinhle Tyikwe is the CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
South Africa unveiled an initial five-year Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) at the UN’s COP27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with a goal of decarbonising the economy in line with Nationally Determined Contributions by 2030.
The JET IP will focus on three priority areas, including electricity, new energy vehicles and green hydrogen, with an initial funding requirement of R1.5-trillion...
ISAAH MHLANGA: South Africa must move with speed to implement its climate plan
The history of delays and corruption seen in large infrastructure projects in the past must be avoided at all costs
