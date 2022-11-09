×

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Everyone loves Cyril, but can he make a just transition?

The president was lauded at COP27 because he and his admirers set sights too low

09 November 2022 - 18:10

In the end, it worked out well. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team went to the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, armed with a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (the JET-IP) he’d worked out with Britain, France, Germany, the US and EU in 2021 at the COP26 in Glasgow. They had agreed they would make an initial $8.5bn available to SA to help it lower carbon emissions.

The plan was received with much celebration. “Congratulations dear @CyrilRamaphosa on your Just Energy Transition Investment Plan,” tweeted the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.  “A road map to a greener, cleaner future for (SA) supported by your EU friends and other global partners. Our partnership can show the world how to achieve a just transition everywhere.”..

