PETER BRUCE: Everyone loves Cyril, but can he make a just transition?

European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Steven Powell, Era Gunning and Amelia Warren from ENSafrica
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Democrats take Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in US 2022 midterm election
World-class field of 66 professionals will contest this week’s historic 40th edition
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
In the end, it worked out well. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team went to the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, armed with a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (the JET-IP) he’d worked out with Britain, France, Germany, the US and EU in 2021 at the COP26 in Glasgow. They had agreed they would make an initial $8.5bn available to SA to help it lower carbon emissions.
The plan was received with much celebration. “Congratulations dear @CyrilRamaphosa on your Just Energy Transition Investment Plan,” tweeted the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “A road map to a greener, cleaner future for (SA) supported by your EU friends and other global partners. Our partnership can show the world how to achieve a just transition everywhere.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: Everyone loves Cyril, but can he make a just transition?
The president was lauded at COP27 because he and his admirers set sights too low
In the end, it worked out well. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team went to the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, armed with a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (the JET-IP) he’d worked out with Britain, France, Germany, the US and EU in 2021 at the COP26 in Glasgow. They had agreed they would make an initial $8.5bn available to SA to help it lower carbon emissions.
The plan was received with much celebration. “Congratulations dear @CyrilRamaphosa on your Just Energy Transition Investment Plan,” tweeted the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “A road map to a greener, cleaner future for (SA) supported by your EU friends and other global partners. Our partnership can show the world how to achieve a just transition everywhere.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.