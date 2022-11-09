SA signs R10bn loan agreements for just energy transition

Local bourse stages a rebound from the previous session’s losses as traders focus on US midterm election results
Politically stable for decades, both countries now face radical forces that may further divide politicians and citizens, and wreak economic damage — but who is worse off?
The DA wants the SIU to probe the circumstances that led to the awarding the tender and for possible inflation of costs
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
The alternative exchange says the savings are due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Many see justice Chandrachud’s progressive views as a threat to traditional Indian families and culture
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
Anti-oil protesters are following in the footsteps of earlier generations of demonstrators who understood the value of art as a backdrop to activism
SA, France and Germany have signed loan agreements for the two European nations to each extend €300m concessional financing (about R10bn in total) to SA, to support the country’s efforts to reduce its reliance on coal in the energy sector.
The loans are provided by the French and German public development banks, AFD and KfW, directly to the SA government via the Treasury...
