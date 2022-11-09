×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

SA signs R10bn loan agreements for just energy transition

The loans are provided by the French and German public development banks directly to SA via the Treasury

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 11:02 Denene Erasmus

SA, France and Germany have signed loan agreements for the two European nations to each extend €300m concessional financing (about R10bn in total) to SA, to support the country’s efforts to reduce its reliance on coal in the energy sector.

The loans are provided by the French and German public development banks, AFD and KfW, directly to the SA government via the Treasury...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.