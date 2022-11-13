×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Independent panel to report to parliament on Phala Phala

Phala Phala was discussed at the ANC’s NEC meeting at the weekend

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 19:48 Erin Bates

Early this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Indonesia for a Group of 20 (G20) summit with two ministers and a begging bowl.

Ramaphosa, finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his international relations counterpart Naledi Pandor will join world leaders for a G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.