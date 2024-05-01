LETTER: Deposit insurance questions

Is deposit insurance really a good idea? (“Reserve Bank deposit insurance is good news for savers”, April 26). While the new Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) is dressed up as consumer protection, it is unlikely to be helpful as a social institution.
The professed benefit is increased competition for deposits. Current consumers are unwilling to accept higher deposit rates from banks they don’t trust, preferring lower rates from banks with strong brands. Under Codi, since all banks will be covered equally consumers may feel less hesitant. But is this not the very definition of moral hazard?
If all banks are perceived to be the same in consumers’ eyes, what incentive would a bank have to build a reputation around prudence and fiscal responsibility? If rogue banks are insured and can chase risky application of their deposits, what remains to keep them disciplined?
Trust and brand are currently earned and paid for by the banks themselves. With reputation no longer relevant, who pays? Clearly the new insurance costs have to be paid by someone, and that is inevitably the consumer.
Will it prevent the feared runs? Unlikely. Subpar banks will continue with bad practices, no longer held accountable for their decisions. Who bears that burden? The taxpayer, of course.
While shareholders may continue to instil some conservatism, at the margin live the reckless. This bill shifts the risk from the banks and their customers to the taxpayer, creating poor incentives for good behaviour.
If deposit insurance was such a good idea, why aren’t private insurance companies offering it to their customers?
Neil Emerick Free Market Foundation
