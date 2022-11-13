×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Soft loans won’t save the ANC from doing the hard yards this December

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 17:27 Alexander Parker

President Cyril Ramaphosa did the optics well last week at COP27. He looked at ease as he made small talk with John Kerry, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen during a Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, but his bonhomie with Western leaders isn’t the show of strength he would like us to think it is.

The reality of their dynamic was more apparent in the terms laid out in the sovereign loans made by the French and German public development banks announced two days later. In a carefully worded media release the National Treasury highlighted how “highly concessionary” the €300m of climate-linked loans are, possibly hoping no-one would notice that the loans are also “non-earmarked budget financing” that will be “transferred directly into the National Revenue Fund”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.