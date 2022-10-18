CHRIS GILMOUR: Grocery discounter race is on between Boxer and Usave

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
To reverse its economic decline SA needs leaders with a sense of public service who empathise with people from all walks of life
Department to take more targeted, risk-based approach to non-profit organisations in a bill that seeks to combat money-laundering and financing of terrorism
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Top financial firms respond to questions by British legislators tasked with meeting net-zero obligations
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
Team suffered a 55-run thrashing by Namibia in first T20 World Cup match
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
The term “discounters” means different things to different people. Retail analysts intuitively think of the German chains Aldi and Lidl when the term is mentioned, though laypeople could be excused for thinking stores that are perceived to offer cheaper prices, such as Asda in the UK and Walmart in the US, are also discounters.
Whatever the fine distinction, sales at Aldi and Lidl have been powering upwards in recent months in the UK as the cost of living crisis has really started to bite. And though neither of these German behemoths is active in SA, a number of local discounters such as Pick n Pay’s Boxer chain and Shoprite’s U-save chain are constructed in broadly similar fashion to these discounters. It therefore follows that both of these chains are likely to outperform in the sluggish economic conditions that are expected to remain in place in SA for the foreseeable future...
CHRIS GILMOUR: Grocery discounter race is on between Boxer and Usave
Both chains are likely to outperform in the sluggish economic conditions that are expected to persist
