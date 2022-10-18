×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Grocery discounter race is on between Boxer and Usave

Both chains are likely to outperform in the sluggish economic conditions that are expected to persist

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 15:11 CHRIS GILMOUR

The term “discounters” means different things to different people. Retail analysts intuitively think of the German chains Aldi and Lidl when the term is mentioned, though laypeople could be excused for thinking stores that are perceived to offer cheaper prices, such as Asda in the UK and Walmart in the US, are also discounters.

Whatever the fine distinction, sales at Aldi and Lidl have been powering upwards in recent months in the UK as the cost of living crisis has really started to bite. And though neither of these German behemoths is active in SA, a number of local discounters such as Pick n Pay’s Boxer chain and Shoprite’s U-save chain are constructed in broadly similar fashion to these discounters. It therefore follows that both of these chains are likely to outperform in the sluggish economic conditions that are expected to remain in place in SA for the foreseeable future...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.