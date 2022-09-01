×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Mafia-like groups fill the holes where SA’s fabric is tearing

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 12:46

Carol Paton’s powerful reportage a fortnight ago in Fin24 on SA’s construction mafia left me both admiring and beguiled. Admiring because it is outstanding work — its reporting rigorous, its analysis trenchant. Beguiled because her narrative echoes one of the most influential accounts of the rise of the modern European state.

In 1985, sociologist Charles Tilly published an essay titled “War Making and State Making as Organised Crime”. It argues that European states as we know them were created by armed thugs demanding protection money from capitalists...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.