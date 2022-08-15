×

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: The ANC will eat and eat and eat until there’s nothing left to eat

That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated

15 August 2022 - 19:12

There’s something reassuringly old-fashioned about sentient paperweight and alleged parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allowing R1.5m of our money to be spent on two new luxury BMWs for her office.        

I mean yes, it’s outrageous and wasteful and tone-deaf and all those other angry words we’ve yelled at the ANC for decades, and which have rolled off it like duck fat down a chin...

