Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Pravin Gordhan the comrade whisperer Minister gently schools the ANC on how money works BL PREMIUM

I don’t blame you if you missed it. You were probably trying to pick a mood that best reflected living in a country that, at the same moment, is home to Miss Universe and is staging a staggered retreat from the international community, a retreat still euphemistically called “load-shedding”.

I don’t know. Maybe the two events complemented each other. After all, stars shine more brightly in the dark. Either way, it’s possible that Pravin Gordhan’s oped in the Sunday Times passed you by.