Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Protracted Eskom nightmare leaves economy with no light at end of tunnel Even before the latest power cuts it looked as if SA would struggle to get positive economic growth for the year, let alone the 0.5% the Reserve Bank and the Treasury forecast

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has moved to assure the public that Eskom is working to fix the current power outages and that there will be no dark Christmas.

While it is difficult to give assurances as it is unclear when the next break in the system will be, Gordhan says, the government and Eskom will go all out to ensure the lights stay on over the festive period. Towards that end, all Eskom managers have been ordered to cancel their holiday leave.