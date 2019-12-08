Business Why business rescue is no panacea for SAA problems It requires a change in mindset, because poor management decisions lie behind most business failures BL PREMIUM

Hours after news broke that SAA would go into business rescue in essentially the last throw of the dice to save the ailing airline, the government went all out to justify the move.

In the justification of the decision, SAA’s shareholder also spelt out its expectations from the business rescue process that is going to unfold.