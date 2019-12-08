No more business as usual for SAA
08 December 2019 - 05:23
Members of SAA's board and management team met newly appointed business rescue practitioner Les Matuson on Friday to brief him on the state of the failing airline and bring him up to speed as quickly as possible so that he can assess what can be salvaged and put a rescue plan in place, while keeping SAA flying.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for the SAA board to put the airline into voluntary business rescue.
