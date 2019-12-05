EDITORIAL: SAA is a leech, not a ‘public good’

What, exactly, is Pravin Gordhan’s game? Espousing a developmental mandate is one thing, describing the tax leech that is SAA as a "collective responsibility" quite another.

This week, Gordhan exhorted South Africans to support SAA in its efforts to restore sales confidence and rebuild revenues in the shortest possible time. But buying an air ticket is a luxury increasingly few South Africans can afford.

Moreover, the stubborn insistence that SAA must continue means more money will be funnelled into an entity that serves only the middle class and the rich, away from the growing ranks of the poor who desperately need services — like health care, schooling and public transport. These are already being cut to assist the juggling act that the National Treasury — now paying off debt with more debt — is battling to manage.

Gordhan holds a uniquely polarising place in SA politics: loathed by the EFF, loved, initially, by the Zuma-must-fall brigade, he commands respect in the business community for his administration at the SA Revenue Service, his tenure as finance minister and his role in the campaign against Zuma. He has long been regarded as an honest public servant, a vanishingly rare commodity in SA’s political administration.