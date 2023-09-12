DAVID LEWIS: Key to SOEs is governance, but Transnet could be beyond tipping point
Solving governance problems is not rocket science and the solutions are relatively inexpensive
12 September 2023 - 05:00
The Treasury’s recent presentation to parliament’s appropriation committee of the annual reports of our major state-owned enterprises (SOEs) paints a distressing, if not surprising, picture.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s angry instructions to the newly installed board of Transnet reveal that the corporation’s problems are rooted in poor governance practices. I’m convinced this is the case with respect to all SOEs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.