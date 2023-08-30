State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso
Mavuso says boards at state-owned entities do not have the power to make decisions
30 August 2023 - 13:21
Organised business in SA has warned that state capture, which saw state-owned entities (SOEs) rendered dysfunctional to divert public funds for private benefit, remained because the decision-making power of the boards of these entities had been hollowed out by politicians.
According to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso, the decision-making power within SOEs did not lie with the boards because decisions were “probably made somewhere between Luthuli house [ANC headquarters] and [government] departments”. ..
