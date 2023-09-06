Cabinet to weigh centralised ownership of SOEs
New model, which includes establishing a single holding company for the entities, is expected to be discussed this week
06 September 2023 - 15:49
The implementation of a centralised ownership model for state-owned entities (SOEs) and development finance institutions (DFIs) is expected to feature high on the agenda at the next cabinet meeting as the government moves to streamline and improve the functioning of SOEs.
The new ownership model is expected to be discussed during cabinet committee meetings this week before being considered by cabinet at its biweekly meeting next week. ..
