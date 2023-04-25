Opinion

ANDILE NTINGI: Appoint competent board directors to enable SOEs to flourish

Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries

25 April 2023 - 05:00 Andile Ntingi

Whoever coined the phrase “a fish rots from the head” had a deep understanding of the devastating consequences of poor leadership on organisations and institutions.  

The phrase first appeared in the English language in the 17th century but still resonates today. Nations and institutions rise or fall on the quality of their leaders. The consequences of bad leadership are often dire, resulting in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries.  ..

