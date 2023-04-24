Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank hints at possible litigation linked to state capture

Transactions with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital may result in bank becoming involved in lawsuit

24 April 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Nedbank has hinted it may get drawn into litigation and possible regulatory action over transactions it was involved in that were found to be potentially corrupt at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Though the commission made no findings against Nedbank, it recommended further investigation of its involvement in certain transactions — in which the Gupta-backed firm Regiments Capital acted as a financial adviser to Airports Company SA (Acsa)...

