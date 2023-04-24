The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Monday, April 24 2023
Abdella Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
Nkwe Platinum CEO Zhiyu Fan says there are startling differences between regulatory climate of SA and other African countries
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Warring sides accuse each other of attacking convoy of French nationals
SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity.
Financial management was one of the earliest goals of artificial intelligence research
Nedbank has hinted it may get drawn into litigation and possible regulatory action over transactions it was involved in that were found to be potentially corrupt at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Though the commission made no findings against Nedbank, it recommended further investigation of its involvement in certain transactions — in which the Gupta-backed firm Regiments Capital acted as a financial adviser to Airports Company SA (Acsa)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nedbank hints at possible litigation linked to state capture
Transactions with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital may result in bank becoming involved in lawsuit
Nedbank has hinted it may get drawn into litigation and possible regulatory action over transactions it was involved in that were found to be potentially corrupt at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Though the commission made no findings against Nedbank, it recommended further investigation of its involvement in certain transactions — in which the Gupta-backed firm Regiments Capital acted as a financial adviser to Airports Company SA (Acsa)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.