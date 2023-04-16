Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference
This week I had the pleasure of hosting a series of discussions with captains of industry and leaders of government at the much-anticipated 5th South Africa Investment Conference, fittingly in Africa’s richest square mile.
While this was familiar territory, this time around I was filled with a range of emotions. On the one hand, I was pleased that all the social partners — government, business, labour and civil society — seemed to have buried the hatchet and were for the first time in a long time singing from the same hymn book...
ANDILE KHUMALO: The gleam of R1.2-trillion to lift the gloom
South Africans are inured to bad news, but we should celebrate the achievements of the president’s drive for investment
