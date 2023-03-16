The Credit Suisse crisis fuels a safe-haven rally in bullion, but technical correction and the steady dollar cause prices to drop
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
Disintermediation usually advances society, but not always. A (now highly developed) informal lending market has emerged in SA.
Partly this is in response to the absence of supply of credit to “informal” sectors of the economy by the established commercial banks, and partly it is due to advances in technology. Access to financial services and transaction capability is now on your person, in your pocket, 24-7, for so many...
MARK BARNES: Are we on the road to a savage future?
As gangs rule and violence is the exchange rate, we are sliding into anarchy
