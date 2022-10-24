There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
It opened the door for Rain to pursue a merger with Telkom
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Best bet may be to return to negotiations to achieve its goal of becoming a major player in SA fibre market, say analysts
Treasury’s acting director-general leads SA delegation at Paris meeting
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Rushdie's agent reveals the extent of injuries inflicted on ‘The Satanic Verses’ author during an attacked in New York in August
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
AI offers new hope for early detection of Parkinson’s disease and managing it
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: The irony of Zuma
Zuma takes swipe at Zondo ahead of state capture report response
Corruption-busting unit to be permanent, Ramaphosa tells the nation
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones trial over recusal, says Zuma foundation
Prosecutor implores judge: Let's get on with the Zuma arms-deal hearing
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.