Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones trial over recusal, says Zuma foundation

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
Life was better in the bantustans such as Bophuthatswana than under the ANC
The lender, which defaulted on R40bn in 2020, is confident of reaching a settlement with all parties by March 2023 at the latest
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Shares in Telkom fell as much as 25% to R33.55 in morning trade on Wednesday
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen postponed the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales on Wednesday, to January 30. Koen rejected arguments forwarded by state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer on Monday, when he urged the presiding officer to “get on with the trial”.
Koen's decision is a win for the former president’s team, who disagreed with Downer’s submissions and insisted his averments were “absurd” during this week’s earlier hearing. But, instead of addressing Downer’s exit — which Koen dismissed in a “special plea” brought by Zuma earlier in 2022 (Zuma had asked the Constitutional Court for direct access on Friday to challenge the ruling) — the judge wants his own standing scrutinised...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones trial over recusal, says Zuma foundation
High court judge Piet Koen has postponed former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial over the arms deal until late January 2023
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen postponed the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales on Wednesday, to January 30. Koen rejected arguments forwarded by state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer on Monday, when he urged the presiding officer to “get on with the trial”.
Koen's decision is a win for the former president’s team, who disagreed with Downer’s submissions and insisted his averments were “absurd” during this week’s earlier hearing. But, instead of addressing Downer’s exit — which Koen dismissed in a “special plea” brought by Zuma earlier in 2022 (Zuma had asked the Constitutional Court for direct access on Friday to challenge the ruling) — the judge wants his own standing scrutinised...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.