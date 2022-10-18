×

Politics

It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close

The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party

18 October 2022 - 18:37 Hajra Omarjee

With well more than 50% of the ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng having convened gatherings to nominate their leadership candidates, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been “mostly nominated” for re-election as the party’s leader.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu have proved to have “some” significant “support”, but it is still unclear whether all of them have enough votes to contest Ramaphosa on the ballot. ..

