It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Workers engaged in acts of sabotage during wage talks
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
The self-driving technology company targets a valuation of about $16bn
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
The silent, powerful car ‘demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification’
With well more than 50% of the ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng having convened gatherings to nominate their leadership candidates, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been “mostly nominated” for re-election as the party’s leader.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu have proved to have “some” significant “support”, but it is still unclear whether all of them have enough votes to contest Ramaphosa on the ballot. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
With well more than 50% of the ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng having convened gatherings to nominate their leadership candidates, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been “mostly nominated” for re-election as the party’s leader.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu have proved to have “some” significant “support”, but it is still unclear whether all of them have enough votes to contest Ramaphosa on the ballot. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.